Bailey (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Bailey is in danger of missing Utah's regular-season opener while dealing with the flu. He also sat out Thursday's preseason win over Portland due to tendinitis in both knees. If the rookie is unable to suit up Wednesday, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates for an uptick in minutes.