Sensabaugh recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 win over the Clippers.

Senabaugh was first up off the bench for Utah alongside rookie Ace Bailey. The two had very different nights, however. Sensabaugh had the hot hand en route to 20 points, while Bailey scored just two. Now in his third season, Sensabaugh hopes to continue improving his scoring average year-over-year. He averaged 7.5 points as a rookie and 10.9 last season.