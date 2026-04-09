Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Receiving night off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes.
Sensabaugh will get the night off after appearing in seven straight matchups for the Jazz. John Konchar figures to be the favorite to start in Sensabaugh's place Friday evening.
More News
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Explodes for 34 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Puts up 20 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Strikes for team-high 28 in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Pops for 26 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Starting versus Denver•
-
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Not listed on injury report•