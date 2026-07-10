Jazz's Cody Williams: Four steals versus Wizards

Williams finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 Summer League loss to Washington.

Williams averaged a career-high 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 steals over 24.3 minutes in 67 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. Although he had a quiet start to his second season in the NBA, he finished the year by averaging 15.2 points in six regular-season games in April. It's unclear how many more games Williams will play during his time in Las Vegas. However, as it stands currently, it appears he could be even more productive in 2026-27, especially if he gets consistent playing time.