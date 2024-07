Eubanks and the Jazz agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

With this move, the Jazz have secured more frontcourt depth alongside Walker Kessler, John Collins and Kyle Filipowski. However, it's hard to imagine Eubanks carving out enough minutes to be relevant in most fantasy leagues. With the Suns last season, Eubanks averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 15.6 minutes.