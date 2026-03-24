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section: | slug: jazzs-isaiah-collier-headed-for-another-absence | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Headed for another absence
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1 min read
Collier (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Collier will remain sidelined while on the mend from a left hamstring injury. His next chance to return will arrive Friday in Denver.
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