Ingles recorded 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals across 23 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 win over the Timberwolves.

Ingles was the top scorer among Jazz reserves with a point total that was his highest since he scored 19 against Atlanta on Nov. 4. The veteran rounded out his fantasy-friendly line with five dimes, four boards and a season-high three steals. Ingles hasn't been much of a factor in fantasy this season, and he came into Thursday's contest averaging just 5.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds over his past five games. As such, managers shouldn't rush to pluck him off the waiver wire unless he strings together a series of productive performances.