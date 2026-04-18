Timberwolves' Joe Ingles: Won't start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingles won't start Saturday's Game 1 against Denver.
After starting Minnesota's regular-season finale, Ingles will retreat to the second unit. The veteran forward is unlikely to see meaningful action Saturday.
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