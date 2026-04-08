Ingles will start in Wednesday's game against Orlando.

Ingles will make his first start of the 2025-26 campaign. The 38-year-old hasn't been very productive this season, averaging 0.8 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.3 steals across 4.1 minutes. However, with Minnesota down Anthony Edwards (knee), Rudy Gobert (rest), Julius Randle (hand) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf), Ingles should be more productive in all statistical categories.