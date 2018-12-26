Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid in decisive win
Ingles produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 117-06 win over the Trail Blazers.
Ingles' presence was a key component to the Jazz's success on Tuesday, as his team-leading plus-minus of +22 illustrated his overall impact. After two single-digit scoring performances, he's bounced back with an average of 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds over the past three games.
