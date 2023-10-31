Clarkson contributed four points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.
This was Clarkson's second dud in a row, as he scored just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in his previous outing against the Suns. Clarkson will likely still have the greenest of lights, however, and he will be looking to get on track against a winless Memphis team Wednesday night.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Turnover machine in loss•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads Jazz in scoring•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Resting Thursday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Tallies 12 points in preseason win•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Starting against Portland•