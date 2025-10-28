Nurkic recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Monday's 138-134 overtime win over the Suns.

Walker Kessler is essentially locked in as the starter and is seeing 31.7 minutes per contest, leaving 17.6 minutes per game for Nurkic. He has made the most of his backup role, however, posting averages of 6.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals through three games.