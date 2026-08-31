Nurkic recorded 25 points (11-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Bosnia and Herzegovina's 78-76 win over Italy in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 32-year-old re-signed with Utah on a two-year deal this offseason after averaging 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.4 minutes across 41 regular-season appearances last season. With Walker Kessler now with the Lakers, Nurkic enters 2026-27 with a clearer path to the starting center job and could be a useful source of rebounds and assists in fantasy despite his limited scoring upside.