George generated 31 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes of Wednesday's 93-85 win over the 76ers in Salt Lake City Summer League.

George has scored at least 30 points in both Summer League games he's played in Salt Lake, but he needed only 15 shots to reach the milestone after going 5-for-21 from the field in Utah's Summer League opener. George has totaled nine assists over his two appearances.