George closed with 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Monday's 119-109 preseason win over the Spurs.

George fared well in his limited action, finishing as one of seven Jazz players to score in double figures. After failing to record a steal in his first two preseason appearances, the 22-year-old made his presence felt defensively with three swipes Monday. George will look to take another step forward during the 2026-27 campaign after breaking out with averages of 23.6 points, 6.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 54 games last season.