George popped off for 30 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and two blocks over 35 minutes in Tuesday's 132-107 win over the Clippers.

George was limited to 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting his last time out, but he got things back on track Tuesday, notching his third 30-point performance of the season. He also matched his career high in swats and finished with a plus-10 differential in an impressive two-way performance. He'll look to keep it going Wednesday against the Lakers.