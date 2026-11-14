George finished Friday's 125-118 loss to the Rockets with 27 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes.

George had a quiet first half with only four points while missing four of his five field-goal attempts. However, the fourth-year pro found his form in the second half, when he scored 10 and 13 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to help the Jazz stay in the game. Utah's future was shining bright during Friday's loss, with George, 2025 fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey and rookie second-overall selection Darryn Peterson each scoring 20-plus points. For the season, George is averaging 20.9 points, 6.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 0.9 steals over 32.6 minutes per game.