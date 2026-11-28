George notched 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 120-107 loss to the Jazz.

George led the way in scoring for the Jazz, but the six turnovers were perhaps the only blemish in an otherwise strong performance for the floor general. This was also a bounce-back performance for George, as he was coming off three straight games with 15 points or fewer. George has either scored at least 25 points (four times) or has failed to surpass the 15-point mark (five times) over his last nine games, so he needs to find some consistency if he wants to take his fantasy upside to the next level. The floor is clearly there, especially considering his usage rate and role as the Jazz's No. 1 offensive weapon.