George supplied 30 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 victory over the Lakers.

George was instrumental in Utah's second consecutive upset, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help end Los Angeles' nine-game winning streak. His five three-pointers also matched his highest total of the season, and the 10 assists were the fourth time he has dished out double-digit dimes. With the Jazz continuing to lean on their younger players, George has considerable freedom to generate offense. His ability to combine high-volume scoring with double-digit assists gives him a particularly appealing fantasy profile, even if his shooting efficiency remains somewhat inconsistent. He's averaging 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since the beginning of November.