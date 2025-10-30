Jazz's Keyonte George: Fourth-year option exercised
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jazz exercised George's fourth-year team option Thursday.
George is now set to remain with the Jazz through the 2026-27 season. Over four outings this year, the combo guard is averaging 22.3 points, 9.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.
