George is expected to remain the starting point guard for the Jazz following Monday's 129-107 loss to the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He finished with five points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and four assists in 29 minutes.

George struggled to find his shooting touch in this one, but head coach Will Hardy noted after the game that the 20-year-old will be the starter moving forward. "It's time," said Hardy. "Keyonte stepping into that role is ultimately what's best for our team moving forward." This change means a demotion for Kris Dunn, who logged only 19 minutes in Monday's loss.