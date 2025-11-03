default-cbs-image
George produced 25 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Hornets.

George wasn't exactly on fire from the field in this one, but he made up for it by getting to the charity stripe to attempt a team-high nine shots. He's now put up 20-plus points in three of his last four matchups. However, George figures to lose his role with the starters as soon as Isaiah Collier (hamstring) is cleared to return.

