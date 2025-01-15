George (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The questionable designation is an upgrade for George, who has been ruled out in four games in a row due to left heel inflammation. With Lauri Markkanen (back) and backcourt mate Collin Sexton (rest) not playing Wednesday, George could be immediately thrust into a role as Utah's top scoring option. If George sits out, however, Isaiah Collier should serve as the Jazz's primary ball handler against Charlotte.