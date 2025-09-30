Filipowski (back) was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice.

Filipowski was shut down for the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League for maintenance purposes in July, and the severity of his current injury is unclear. The Jazz don't open their preseason until next Wednesday, so the 2024 second-rounder has some time to return to practice. If Filipowski is limited at all to begin the upcoming campaign, Taylor Hendricks, Cody Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk will have more opportunities as reserves.