Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Goes through practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (wrist) was a full participant at Sunday's practice, according to KSL Sports.
Markkanen appears to be trending in the right direction after missing the entire preseason so far. Assuming he has no setbacks, he could make his preseason debut Monday against Dallas.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play vs. San Antonio•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Sits out Monday's scrimmage•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Drops 48 points for Finland•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Sunday•