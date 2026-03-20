Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Out another two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jazz announced Thursday that Markkanen (hip) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Markkanen has dealt with both a right hip impingement and a sprained ankle since he last played Feb. 23, though the hip injury is the main concern at this juncture. Though Markkanen will be re-evaluated in early April, the Jazz will have just five games remaining once he gets examined, so there's a real chance that he won't play again in 2025-26. While Markkanen has been sidelined, the Jazz have been leaning more heavily on Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh (illness), Andersson Garcia and Blake Hinson to fill out minutes at forward.
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