Markkanen ended with 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in Friday's 119-116 preseason win over the Suns.

Markkanen ended the 2025-26 campaign averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.4 minutes per contest. Without question, he's an All-Star-caliber player. However, the veteran hasn't appeared in more than 68 regular-season games since entering the league in 2017. Most didn't need to see Markkanen play in the preseason to know just how good he can be, considering the biggest barrier in his career trajectory has been his inability to stay on the floor.