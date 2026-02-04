Markkanen posted 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 131-122 victory over the Pacers.

Markkanen was one of just seven Jazz players to see the court Tuesday following the team's acquisition of Jaren Jackson earlier in the day. Markkanen led all players in scoring, posting 27 points for a second consecutive contest. The ninth-year forward has appeared in four of Utah's last five games, averaging 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per tilt during that stretch.