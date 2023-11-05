Markkanen recorded 22 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Markkanen didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 20 shots to score 22 points, but he finished two boards away from a double-double and once again was one of Utah's focal points on offense. Unfortunately for him, the Jazz are enduring a tough start to the season, and Markkanen's numbers have not translated into wins for the Jazz. Markkanen remains valuable in fantasy despite the team's woes, however, as he hasn't scored less than 19 points in any game and has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his seven contests.