Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Still out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (hip) won't play Friday versus the Trail Blazers.
Markkanen is expected to be re-evaluated soon, but the fact that he's still getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff suggests he's still not close. Until the Jazz provide a meaningful update on where Markkanen is in his recovery, he should be viewed as week-to-week.
