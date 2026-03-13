default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Markkanen (hip) won't play Friday versus the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen is expected to be re-evaluated soon, but the fact that he's still getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff suggests he's still not close. Until the Jazz provide a meaningful update on where Markkanen is in his recovery, he should be viewed as week-to-week.

More News