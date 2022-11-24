Beasley recorded 29 points (9-18 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-116 loss to Detroit.

Beasley struggled in his previous contest, going just 2-for-11 from the field en route to six points. He was much better Wednesday, making a season-high eight triples and recording his second 29-point performance in his past three games. Beasley also impressed on the boards, finishing with a career-best 11 rebounds to register his first double-double of the campaign.