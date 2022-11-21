Conley is listed as out for Monday's game against the Clippers with a popliteus strain of his left leg, but the Jazz are hopeful he'll avoid an extended absence once he's re-evaluated Tuesday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Earlier Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the non-contact left lower leg injury Conley sustained during Saturday's win over the Trail Blazers would sideline him for at least two weeks, but Walden relays that the Jazz aren't yet discounting the possibility of the veteran point guard returning before then. A formal timeline for Conley's return won't be established until he gets examined in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, but Walden suggests the Jazz could opt to update the 35-year-old's status on a game-by-game basis moving forward. Even if Conley returns within two weeks, he still is likely to miss at least the first two games of this week, and he'll almost certainly sit out at least one half of the weekend back-to-back set (Friday at Golden State, Saturday at Phoenix). Talen Horton-Tucker, Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are likely to absorb most of Conley's minutes in the meantime.