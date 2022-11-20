Conley won't return to Saturday's game against the Spurs due to a left knee injury, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This is a huge blow for the Jazz, and further tests will be needed to determine the full severity of the injury. Conley finishes the game with zero points (0-1 FG), three assists, a rebound and a steal across nine minutes. Expect Collin Sexton to experience an uptick in minutes with Conley out, and the veteran's next chance to play will come Nov. 21 on the road against the Clippers.