Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Moving back to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Hendricks is not starting against the Warriors on Saturday.
Hendricks is back on the bench due to the return of Kevin Love to the starting lineup. The third-year forward is averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 boards across 14.5 minutes per game when coming off the bench this season.