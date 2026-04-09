Hendricks ended with 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Even though Hendricks has missed three of the Grizzlies' last nine games due to minor injuries, he's been starting regularly when available, and he could be a decent option to stream if you need frontcourt depth late in the season. He's averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds on 22.7 miuntes per game in those six outings, however, so his fantasy upside is still limited despite his starting role.