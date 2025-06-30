The Jazz and Clarkson (foot) agreed to finalize a contract buyout Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

With Collin Sexton also on his way out of Utah, the Jazz continue to pave the way in their backcourt for Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton. Clarkson proved to be a serviceable source of offense off the bench when healthy in 2024-25, and his services are likely to be eyed by contending clubs this offseason. Across 37 games last season, the veteran combo guard averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per contest.