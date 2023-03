Wright-Foreman exploded for 41 points (16-27 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals in 47 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Cruise.

A long list of Westchester injuries caused Wright-Foreman to play a game-high 47 minutes Saturday. He was able to capitalize on this extra opportunity by posting a season-high 41 points and a game-high nine assists.