Wright-Foreman tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 126-112 loss to the Skyhawks.

Wright-Foreman scored his most points with Westchester since joining the team in early December. Despite his efficient scoring, he still posted a minus-eight point differential.