Wright-Foreman was traded from the Birmingham Squadron to the Westchester Knicks in exchange for Feron Hunt on Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Wright-Foreman didn't make any appearances for the Squadron to begin the season but will attempt to carve out a role with Westchester. Given his lack of usage to begin the G League campaign, it wouldn't be surprising to see him eased into action if he enters Westchester's rotation.