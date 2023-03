Wright-Foreman posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 135-123 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Wright-Foreman's game-high 12 assists helped him record his first double-double of the season. However, he also turned the ball over five times in Tuesday's loss.