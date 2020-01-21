Kadeem Jack: Posts another double-double
Jack tallied 26 points (9-12 FG, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-125 G League win over Santa Cruz.
Jack has now registered back-to-back double-doubles since returning from a concussion. He had posted just one such outing in 15 games before his past two appearances. He's returned with a hot hand, going 13-for-18 from the field since coming back and has pulled down 23 boards the past two games as well. It remains to be seen if he'll continue seeing this level of work, as he's averaged 26.5 minutes per game these past two contests, compared to his season average of 19.5 minutes.
