The Jazz waived Lofton on Wednesday.

Lofton signed a multi-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Jazz in March and made four appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 22.8 minutes. However, he doesn't fit into Utah's long-term plans after a mediocre showing during Summer League. The Jazz also waived Darius Bazley on Wednesday.