Lofton totaled 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 victory over the Rockets.

Lofton posted several season-high marks in Thursday's win, and the uptick in minutes is related to the fact the Jazz have nothing to play for down the stretch. Don't be surprised if Lofton hovers around the 20-minute mark in the final two games of the season as well, against the Clippers and Warriors on Friday and Sunday, respectively.