Len (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland.

Len has been out since Nov. 13 due to a high ankle sprain, but rising to a questionable designation indicates that he's nearing a return. JaVale McGee has filled in admirably since Len's injury, improving Sacramento's defensive rating by 4.3 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court, although he's averaged just 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes across his last six appearances. Len's box score production won't turn heads either, but his familiarity with Sacramento's offensive system and ability to offer back-up rim protection will be a relevant return for Sacramento's frontcourt.