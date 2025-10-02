Len tallied five points (1-1 FG, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds across six minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Len made an impression during his first preseason game with his new squad. He scored five points in six minutes off the bench, hitting his only field-goal attempt and doing the rest of the work at the free-throw line. The veteran big man is trying to earn a roster spot after a disappointing short stint with the Lakers at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.