Fox is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a right thumb sprain.

The thumb injury is a new development for Fox, who posted 17 points (7-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Nuggets. Over his last five outings, the star guard has averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting only 32.2 percent from the field in 37.8 minutes per contest. If Fox is sidelined, Keon Ellis and Devin Carter should both see an uptick in playing time.