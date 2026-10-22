Fox (wrist) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Rockets.

Fox appears to have picked up a wrist injury that will leave his status for Friday's contest up in the air. He was efficient in the season-opening defeat Tuesday, tallying 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes. If Fox is sidelined, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle will handle more of the playmaking duties, while Julian Champagnie would likely slide into the starting unit.