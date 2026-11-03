Fox totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 119-97 win over Utah.

Fox converted five of his eight field-goal attempts but wasn't required to shoulder a heavy offensive workload as San Antonio cruised to its fifth consecutive victory. The veteran guard committed five fouls and played just 22 minutes, while rookie Dylan Harper paced the Spurs with 17 points and eight assists. Fox's efficiency was encouraging, but his limited playing time and modest playmaking numbers resulted in a relatively quiet fantasy outing.