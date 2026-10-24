Fox chipped in 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Fox played through a wrist injury, falling one assist short of a double-double. Despite the apparent ailment, Fox doesn't seem too bothered, chalking up stats on both ends of the floor. The injury is something for fantasy managers to monitor, although the fact that he has played in excess of 30 minutes in each of the first two games is a positive.