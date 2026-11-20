Fox ended Thursday's 124-112 win over the Clippers with 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes.

Fox put up fewer than six shots for just the second time this season but still nailed all six of his free throws and scored in double figures after totaling 13 points across his last two appearances. The veteran floor general hasn't been very productive through nine games this month, during which he's averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 27.3 minutes per contest.